A derelict building in Addlethorpe was destroyed by fire yesterday.

Two fire crews from Skegness were scrambled to the scene of the blaze in Orby Lane just after 3pm.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted main jets and one hose reel were used to extinguish the fire. and said there was ‘severe damage to 100 percent of the building’.

Last night a crew from Alford attended a vehicle fire on Huttoft Bank, Huttoft. The firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish it.