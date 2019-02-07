Demolition resumes at Tower Pavilion site in Skegness

The demolition of the former Tower Pavilion in Skegness has resumed - with assurances the site will be cleared by the end of February.

Town clerk Steve Larner gave an update on the works in Tower Gardens at the meeting of Skegness Town Council last night.

The Tower Pavilion site is expected to be cleared by February 28.

There had been concern about the speed of the demolition, with some residents on social media saying they would rather see the building derelict and "full of hope" than left half demolished.

However, Mr Larner said it was expected the site would be cleared by February 28, which has also been confirmed by East Lindsey District Council who are doing the work.

In its place, Skegness Town Council, plan to build a new £1.5million community hub, including a function room for events and weddings, a cafe and facilities for the disabled.

Planning permission was granted in December, and the draft business plan for the project was agreed at last month’s town council meeting.

At last night's meeting, Mr Larner reported solicitors had been in touch regarding the asset transfer of Tower Gardens to Skegness Town Council and he was hoping to receive the paperwork soon.

In readiness for taking on the facility, a draft events policy was presented to councillors for discussion as well as plans for the Town Council to work with the police combat crime in Tower Gardens and around the town.

