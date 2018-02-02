Deadline expended to nominate your volunteering hero in Skegness

The deadline to find Skegness’ volunteering heroes has been extended due to high demand for nominations.

For the second year running, the Grosvenor House Hotel is teaming up with Coastal Sound to honour special people for their hard work and community input.

Nominations will now be accepted in the eight categories until Sunday, February 18.

The winners will be announced at a charity dinner in aid of St Barnabas Hospice at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Friday, March 2, with presentations by the Mayor of Skegness Coun Danny Brookes.

Russ Sparkes, owner of the Grosvenor House Hotel, said: “We are delighted to once again host the Coastal Community Awards.

“There are many unsung heroes in our community who deserve recognition and whose stories are inspirational.

”We have extended the deadline because of high demand for nominations.”

Categories are:

*Volunteer of the Year– aged over 18

*Young Volunteer of the Year - aged between 8 – 18

*Community Fundraiser – aged over 18

*Young Community Fundraiser – aged between 8 – 18

*Carer of the Year – aged over 18

*Young Carer of the Year- aged between 8 – 18

*Social or Sports Volunteer Award – any age

*Social Community Team Award – any age

Nomination forms available in Wednesday’s Skegness Standard should be returned to Awards Committee, Coastal Sound, c/o Grosvenor Hotel, North Parade, Skegness, PE25 2TE by Sunday, February 11.

The nomination details and sponsorship opportunities are also available at http://www.grosvenor-skegness.co.uk/coastal- community-awards-2018

