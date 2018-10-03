Daughter’s plea for dad who went missing in Skegness 20 years ago

The daughter of a man who was last seen in Skegness 20 years ago has made a heartfelt plea on the anniversary of when he went missing to anyone who may have seen him.

Tessa Capon says she struggles to move on, not knowing what happened to her father on October 3, 1998.

Andrew was 37 years old at the time of his disappearance and lived in Castle Bytham with his wife and three children. He was last seen on the Friday, October 2, when he went to Skegness with three friends to close down his caravan at the Water Leisure Park site in Ingoldmells.

“On the Friday night, they all went out to various bars in Ingoldmells and Skegness,” Miss Capon said. “Around 1am they all got thrown out of The Street nightclub after an argument amongst each other. Two of the lads got a taxi back to our caravan - the other lad was seen on CCTV 30 minutes after getting into a taxi back to Grantham.

“My father, Andrew, was last seen along North Parade, crossing the junction with Scarborough Avenue, heading in the direction of the Clock Tower around 1.16am.

“October 3 marks the 20th anniversary of dad’s disappearance. We live in hope that we will find out what happened to him. His mum, Margaret, recently passed away not knowing what happend to her son - no mother should have to live through that.

“People tell me to move on with my life, but it isn’t that easy. All I want is answers.”

Andrew is described at 6ft 2ins tall, well built, with five earrings in one ear and two in the other, numerous tattoos on both arms, chest and back, and a missing middle finger on his left hand. At the time he went missing he was wearing a silver St Christopher pendant. If anyone knows anything they are asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101 or contact Tessa on the Facebook page Missing Andrew Capon.