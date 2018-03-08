Dancers from Skegness school jump for joy after success

Talented and dedicated performers from a Skegness school have danced their way to the finals of the Big Dance-off.

Pupils at the Richmond School travelled to the Albert Hall in Nottingham to compete against 19 teams.

They now compete in the final which will take place in June, in Oxford.

Coaches are Rebecca Sylvester, Year 4 teacher, Becci Sharpe, EYFS Teacher and Alexis Sampher, Year 1 teacher who have said how proud they all are of all the pupils who took part.

Joanne Hazard, of the Richmond School, said: “They are so pleased with the outcome for the pupils, as their hard work and dedication has paid off. A great big congratulations to all the Schools that took part.”