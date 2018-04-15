Cycling challenge uses pedal power to explore county tourist spots

A team of cyclists are putting pedal power into exploring some of the county’s tourist attractions while training to compete against the country’s top athletes.

In the past month they have visited Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, the site of the new North Sea Observatory at Chapel St Leonards, Boston Stump and Alford Windmill to name but a few.

Out in the wild - Skegness Tri Club arrive at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park near Friskney. ANL-180413-171540001

“We condsider ourselves fortunate to have beautiful countryside and villages right on our doorstep,” said Skegness Triathlon Club vice-chairman Lee St Quinton.

“The challenge was devised for members to choose a distance they felt they could achieve during that month.

“There were also ‘bonus miles’ available for selfies taken with chosen landmarks and places around Lincolnshire.”

The choice of distance was - Coast to Lincoln Castle 50 miles; Ironman distance 112 miles; Coast to coast 180 miles; London to Paris 296 miles; London to Edinburgh 402 miles; Lands End to John O Groats 581 miles.

And now climb to the top of Boston Stump - Skegness Tri Club members pose for selfie. ANL-180413-171350001

“The challenges have motivated all Tri Club members to kick-start their year off with some solid training,” said Lee. “As we are a friendly club, we support each other and with help and tips from our qualified coaching team, we hope to race well and achieve our goals this year.”

Triathlon remains a fast-growing sport which was thrust into the limelight with the successes of the Brownlee brothers back in 2012 at the London Olympics. Triathlon events are now widely televised and capture the interest of adults and children alike.

Skegness Triathlon Club was set up in October 2013 and initially had only four members.

Over the last four years the club has grown to a membership of 34 like minded people who enjoy keeping fit and challenging themselves.

The road is long, but even the Beast from the East counldn't deter Skegness Tri Club. ANL-180413-171338001

Lee said: “We have a wide spectrum of age in the club from 24 years old through to 74 years and a good ratio of male and female members, all with a variety of goals and abilities. Our coaching team and run leaders are all accredited to British Triathlon and England Athletics.

“We all train together but adapt the training to suit all our members. We are a friendly club who under the leadership of our coaching team have members representing GB in multi-sport events internationally and most members compete in a variety of triathlon distance races locally and across the country.

“These distances vary from novice super sprint and sprint through to Ironman.”.

A triathlon race consists of three different disciplines - swim, bike and run.

Time for tea... The Fat Seagull in Sandilands near Sutton-on-Sea is a popular stop for Skegness Tri Club members. ANL-180413-171416001

“To incorporate all the training needed by our members we hold a one hour weekly swim training session at Fresh Fitness every Monday night and our run training session is every Wednesday night. Bike training is usually organised for weekends, with groups headingout at a pace that suits everyone,” said Lee.

Newer members to enter races in a team format. - two or three members who each take part to either swim, bike or run.

“A team entry is a great way of first competing in a triathlon as you have the added support of your team mates, “ said Lee. “We always welcome new members to our great club.”

Skegness Triathlon Club members all receive a discounted monthly membership at Fresh Fitness that includes unlimited use of all their facilities. For those interested in joining or just want some more information, the club’s Facebook page or the website skegnesstri.co.uk

And the next train - at Thorpe Culvert Station with Skegness Tri Club. ANL-180413-171522001