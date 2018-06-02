Cut above! A sheepish summer do at Hardy’s

Visitors to Hardy’s Animal Farm on Sunday were given a special treat when they were able to watch the attraction’s sheep getting their summer trim up.

The Farm, on Anchor Lane, in Ingoldmells, held its annual Sheep Shearing Sunday with Mike Hewson demonstrating the skill for visitors.

Sheep Shearing day at Hardys Animal Farm, Ingoldmells. Stuart Hardy with sheep. EMN-180528-113942001

He sheared the sheep of their fleeces, explained the process and how the wool and lanolin (a waxy substance, which protects the wool and skin) can be used afterwards.

He was also able to answer any questions that visitors may have had.

Some visitors were also lucky enough to be able to take a bit of fleece home.

Hardys Animal Farm runs a series of events and offers throughout the year including a tractor event at the end of June.

Sheep Shearing day at Hardys Animal Farm, Ingoldmells. Sheep shearer Mike Hewson. EMN-180528-113921001

For more information visit: www.hardysanimalfarm.co.uk.

Pictures by David Dawson.