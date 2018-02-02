Curtain rises on new lounge venue at Spilsby theatre

A massive community effort is enabling part of Spilsby Theatre to re-open just weeks after part of a ceiling came crashing down, exposing rotting roof timbers.

Fears the building was not safe resulted in alternative venues having to be found around town for the Christmas programme, losing the operators an estimated £1,500 in vital funds needed for their Heritage Regeneration Programme.

However, the curtain will rise once again on a new lounge venue tonight (Friday, which will host an acoustic music night.

Fourteen volunteers will have done more than 600 hours of work at the theatre - a former Sessions House built in 1824 - to make it possible to re-open.

This involved plastering, decorating, plumbing, roof repairs and more have been ongoing seven-days-a-week throughout January.

Nick Harris of Nick Harris Specialist Mouldings also donated the services of his skilled team with finishing touches to the ceiling rose and cornices.

Speaking on behalf of The Sessions House CIC, operators of the venue, Bruce Knight said “Why have we gone to such effort? Well, by keeping part of the building open we are ensuring that Spilsby Theatre is not just forgotten about and left to rot.

“It is essential that we continue to raise funds to support the Spilsby Theatre heritage regeneration project.

“All funds raised by running the lounge venue will go to The Sessions House CIC and we are working hard, behind the scenes, on the big task of major fundraising and careful project management to bring the whole building back into use for the benefit of the community.

“We are really grateful for the support from local businesses including Nick Harris Specialist Mouldings, Jacksons BuildBase of Spilsby and Test Lincs in helping us to re-open.

“We also received a generous personal donation of £200 from a member of our Friends group towards the costs.

“Spilsby’s Mayor, Mark Gale, has also been very helpful and supportive.

“We are determined to keep providing a home for community arts activities both in the short and long term.”

February events have been published on www.spilsbytheatre.com.