Curfews for men who attacked couple in their home in Wainfleet

A Wainfleet couple who had returned home from a night out were assaulted as they sat at their kitchen table in the early hours of the morning, a court heard.

Kurt Edwin Lees, 29, of Barkham Street, Wainfleet and Andrew Joseph Pilton, 27, of Truro Close, Skegness, both admitted assaulting Anita Rayner-Mistry by beating and damaging a door at the couple’s home.

In addition, Lees admitted assaulting her partner Jason Bond by beating, when they appeared before Boston Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecuting, Nick Todd said that at 4am on November 4, Ms Rayner-Mistry and Mr Bond were in their home in Wainfleet sitting at their kitchen table when Lees, who was not known to them, walked into their kitchen.

He said a struggle took place as Mr Bond tried to eject him, during which Lees head butted Mr Bond and ‘bloodied his nose’, before he could get him outside.

He said that Lees and Pilton, who was outside, then kicked the door, breaking the glass and showering both Mr Bond and Ms Rayner-Mistry with flying glass, causing both of them cuts.

Mr Todd added that another window, in the laundry room, was also broken.

Police were called and the men were arrested.

Mr Todd said the reason for the attack was that Lees and Pilton had been in a taxi earlier and Pilton believed he had left a ‘blue bag’ in it.

He said Pilton rang the taxi driver and established the bag was not in the taxi but that the driver’s next passengers were Ms Rayner-Mistry and Mr Bond and so Pilton had ‘assumed Mr Bond had stolen it’, although there was ‘no evidence to suggest that was right’.

Mitigating for Pilton, Michael Alexander said he had gone to the last known address the taxi had gone to, which was that of Mr Bond, after leaving the bag in the taxi.

“I am not for one minute going to suggest Mr Bond or Ms Rayner-Mistry stole the bag but that is the reason they went there,” said Mr Alexander.

He said Pilton ‘never entered the house’ but he accepts he banged on the door and broke the glass, injuring Ms Rayner-Mistry.

Tony Davies, representing Lees, said Pilton had lost his wallet and had gone round to try and retrieve it and had both drunk a bottle of Jack Daniels before going.

He said Lees went in on Pilton’s orders but when he came out without the wallet, the two had a fight themselves outside the house.

The magistrates ordered that both men observe electronically monitored curfews - Pilton, who has recently been released from prison for other offences, between the hours of 7pm and 7am for six weeks and Lees between the hours of 8pm and 7am for eight weeks.

In addition, Pilton is to pay compensation of £150 and costs of £85 and Lees to pay £300 compensation and £45 in costs.