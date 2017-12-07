Cruel scammer cons OAP in Skegness out of £1,600

A cruel scammer has conned a Skegness pensioner out of more than £1,600 savings by pretending to be a police officer.

The elderly person was the latest victim of a scam that has been taking place across the country.

PCSO Dave Bunker is appealing to residents to be vigilant after visiting the victim.

He said: “I have visited an elderly resident of Skegness who has unwittingly disclosed his debit card details to a cruel phone scammer, who has then gone on to use the card causing a financial loss to the victim of over £1600.

“There have been similar reports in other areas of the country where the scammers state they are police officers.

“Please remember banks or police will never ring asking for your full debit card number or the three digit code on the reserve. They will never ask for your PIN and will never ask you to transfer money to another account which they supply details of or ask you to withdraw cash so that a courier can collect it.

“If you receive calls you believe are scams please hang up. Do not enter into conversation and never disclose personal or financial details.

“Please also speak with friends and family who may be vulnerable top the cruel scammers and always report to action fraud or police.”

If you think you may be the victim of a scam, call police on 101 or Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040