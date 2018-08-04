Crowds gather for return of fireworks displays in Skegness

Popular fireworks displays have returned to Skegness in a series of events hosted by Visit Lincs Coast.

Crowds gathered on Skegness Pier to get the best view of the five-minute display on Central Beach.

Crowds gather on Skegness Pier for the fireworks displays. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-180408-083742001

The free weekly displays were to have started last Friday but the first one was cancelled because of stormy weather. There will be another display in Skegness next Friday at 10pm, ahead of Skegness Summer festival and Carnival Week.

Until recent years, fireworks were a traditional part of the peak holiday season, with displays held around the boating lake area.

Visit Lincs Coast have re-introduced them along the coast and are also hosting displays every Sunday at Mablethorpe until August 19.

Are you pleased to see the fireworks return? Email your views to chrissie.redford@jpress.co.uk

* Families can also see displays every Wednesday until August 22 at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells at 11pm.