Croft Company in global top 10 laser shows list

A Croft firm has been accredited globally for its creation of one of the top 10 laser shows at the world’s biggest memorial mountain in America.

Laser Electronics Ltd, who are based at Orby, have recently completed a giant new display system at The Crazy Horse Memorial in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

The world's biggest memorial mountain in the Black Hills of South Dakota, USA. ANL-181110-091926001

Working in partnership with Brian Bohan at Cambridge Laser Laboratories who are based in Fremont, California, the installation has just been voted by industry professionals as one of the world’s top 10 creative installations.

The coverage in USA Today of this poll has sparked renewed global interest in the new generation of laser technologies and how they can be applied to outdoor spaces and events.

Patrick Murphy, executive director of the International Laser Display Association. tells USA Today: “Around the world, lasers and lights are drawing visitors to nighttime shows at historic sites, planetariums, theme parks and more. New technology has added video projections, music and fireworks to make the displays more compelling than ever.

“It is a big, bright spectacle,”

To install such a system at the world’s biggest memorial mountain is certainly one of the highlights of my career in the Industry Clive Davie, MD of Laser Electronics

Describing Legends in Light, Crazy Horse Memorial, Crazy Horse, South Dakota, he says: “With the audience watching from a half-mile away, lasers illuminate this partially completed sculpture of Oglala Lakota warrior Crazy Horse. The show, themed around Native American heritage, uses animation, sound effects and laser beams choreographed to music. “It effectively turns the mountain into a giant 500-foot screen,”

Clive Davie, MD of Laser Electronics said, “We are delighted to receive such critical acclaim from our Industry peers and the media for our work on this project. To install such a system at the world’s biggest memorial mountain is certainly one of the highlights of my career in the Industry.

“Since founding the company in 1992 we have installed systems and sold projects to all parts of the globe and new technologies present new opportunities for future growth. I am very proud to have designed products, created and manufactured them.”

