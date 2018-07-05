Young man suffers serous injuries in assault at Huttoft car terrace

A man has been seriously injured in an assault at Huttoft Bank car terrace.

The assault occurred in the early hours of Sunday, July 1, at around 4 am following a gathering of a number of people on the beach.

The victim, aged in his 20s, has serious facial injuries.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or who has any information that could assist the enquiry.

A local man, aged 28, has been arrested and released under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 337 of 1 July.