Woman trying to clear debts failed to notify district council of extra hours

A 54-year-old woman failed to tell the district council she was working extra hours and so received more than £6,000 in housing benefit that she was not entitled to, a court has heard.

Pauline English of Sea Lane, Ingoldmells, admitted failing to notify a change of circumstances affecting her entitlement to benefit when she appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Jim Clare, prosecuting, said she had work as a cleaner at a bingo hall but she failed to tell East Lindsey District Council when her hours were extended because of staff shortages and she also took a second job.

He said she was overpaid housing benefit of £6,066 between May 2015 and June 2017.

When she was interviewed she said she had been trying to clear debts arising from the break up with her partner.

Mark Hudson, mitigating, said it had been a perfectly proper claim when it was first made but she had been asked to work extra hours and didn’t declare it as she didn’t know if it would last more than three or four weeks.

She did not declare the second job as she did not know if it was going to last.

He said she had been left with debts of £10,000 following her breakup but she was paying the overpayment of benefit back at the rate of £60 a month.

The magistrates fined her £500 and a further £50 in charges.