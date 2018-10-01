Woman in court for drink-driving after her daughter called the police

A DRINK driver ended up in court for driving whilst almost twice the legal alcohol limit after her daughter called the police after she hit a car, a fence before and her own garage as she drove home.

The solicitor defending the 55 year old woman on drink driving charges told magistrates her daughter was a 'credit to her mother and should be commended' for calling the police.

Liga Upite of Almond Walk, Boston admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared before Boston Magistrates Court.

Marie Stace, prosecuting, said that at 8.50pm on August 28, Ms Upite was driving her car when as she returned home, she hit another car, then a fence and finally ran into her own garage.

She said her own daughter telephoned the police and Ms Upite was found to have a reading of 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, almost twice the legal limit of 35.

In mitigation, David Eager said Upite had had a drink and then had a sleep but woke up in a panic as she realised she was about to run out of gas and electricity and drove down to the shop to get a credit and was on the way home when she had the the crash.

“Her daughter is a credit to her mother for calling the police,” he said. “She should be commended.”

After hearing that Mrs Upite had a similar conviction in 2013, she was banned from driving for 42 months but was offered the drink drivers' rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 42 weeks.

She was also fined £240 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.