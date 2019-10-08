Woman from Skegness who stole food was homeless

A woman who twice stole products and food from a convenience store at a filling station, was homeless at the time, a court has been told.

Kelly Wright, 41, now of Alexandra Road, Skegness, admitted theft from the Asda filling station on Roman Bank, when she appeared at Boston Magistrates Court,

The court heard she went into the store on June 9, when she stole six cans of tuna and again on June 16 when she stole household products.

She was identified on cctv and arrested and admitted both offences.

Mitigating, Philippa Chatterton said Wright had been homeless at the time and had stolen to get cash to get herself a place in a b & b, but that she had now found permanent accommodation.

Wright was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £40 compensation.