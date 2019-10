A Skegness woman is to face trial charged with attempted murder.

Katy Borley today (Tuesday) denied the attempted murder of Scott Dabbs when she appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

Borley of Swallowfields Court, Skegness, was remanded in custody to await trial on March 9 next year.

The charge arises out of an incident in which a man was found seriously injured in Swallowfields Court on the morning of June 28.