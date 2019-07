A woman was forced to jump out of the way when a vehicle failed to stop in Skegness.

The incident happened at 9.15am this morning on Lumley Road.

There were concerns for the woman's welfare as she had fallen onto the ground but she has since made herself known to police.

Three people, two males and a female, have been arrested and are in custody.

Anyone with dash cam footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 82 of July 24th.