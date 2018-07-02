Woman attacked by three men in Skegness

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was left injured after being attacked by three men in Skegness.

The 40-year-old woman was assaulted as she was walking through an alleyway on Grosvenor Road in the town.

Police say the woman is believed to have been assaulted by three men and suffered hip and shoulder injuries in the attack.

Officers say they are treating the attack as GBH. It happened on 1 June, although the appeal has only just been issued by Lincolnshire Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 18000256439. Anonymous reporting is available through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.