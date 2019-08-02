Woman air lifted to hospital after collision near Alford

A woman has been air lifted to hospital following a collision near Alford this morning (Friday).

In a statement at 1.32pm, a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The A16 is closed at Driby Top near Alford with diversions in place following a three car collision which was reported to us at 10:47 am this morning.

“A woman has been air lifted to hospital for treatment.”

Police have now confirmed that the road is open, and have thanked motorists for their cooperation and patience.

• Any witnesses should call 101, quoting incident number 138 of August 2.