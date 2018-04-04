Witnesses sought to jewellery burglary in Spilsby

Police are appealing for information and any potential witnesses to a house burglary in Spilsby yesterday.

A property in Queen Street was burgled on Tuesday April 3, between 9am and 3pm, and a selection of jewellery was stolen.

Police are asking anyone who was in the surrounding areas and may have seen anything suspicious, or has any information including regarding the stolen jewellery, to get in touch with police by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with incident number 253 of 3 April in the subject box.

Alternatively call 101, quoting incident number 253 of 3 April.