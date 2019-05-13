Who moo-ved cow to Clock Tower in Skegness?

Prankers made people smile over the weekend by moo-ving a cow statue from a crazy golf course in Skegness to the Clock Tower roundabout.

Apparently, the cow used to be the property of Coun Danny Brookes when he ran the crazy golf and he couldn’t resist having fun with it when Barry Robinson posted the picture on social media.

This cow turned up on the Clock Tower roundabout and had to be moo-ved. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-190513-070459001

Skegness Urban District Society’s Coun Brookes commented on the Facebook post: “The Skegness cash cow brought to its knees by savage cuts.

“SUDS arrived just in time by the looks of it.”

He later told us: “It was our (belonging to his business) cow from when we had crazy golf but as it needs a lot of work and as is only a summer licence we decided not to take it on this year.

“Must have been someone after a few drinks that moved it.

“It was funny really.”

The cow has now been removed.