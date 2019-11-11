Warning for dog walkers in Skegness to be vigilant after OAP is robbed

Police are appealing for help with their investigation

The woman was walking along the back of Xsite skate park, on the cut through to the beach off Sea View Road, at around 1.15 pm yesterday (Sunday).

A man in his early 20s offered for the lady to go down the path ahead of him before pulling her back and grabbing her handbag, causing her to fall and injure her wrist.

The bag is described as a khaki olive bag, large enough to fit a water bottle in. It contained the lady’s Samsung mobile S4, a purse, a brush and a compact mirror along with her dog walking hat and gloves.

The man is described as white,of skinny build, 5ft 10 tall, wearing jeans/dark joggers, blue thin lined tracksuit type top and a blue cap.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 201 of 10 November;

They can also email control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the reference number in the subject box;