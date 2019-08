Lincolnshire Police are launching a campaign against speeding after it was revealed 142 people were killed as a result of motorists hitting the accelerator last year.

Trending Man seen on mobility scooter in Skegness with handgun released on bail Mayor drops in to celebrate re-opening of Seaview chippy in Skegness Skegness road improvements to start in September Air ambulance lands in cricket ground in Skegness Brothers who damaged windows at home in Skegness to pay The Essentials Visit inews.co.uk Visit inews.co.uk