Warning after spate of burglaries in Burgh le Marsh

Residents in Burgh le Marsh are being warned to be extra vigilant after a spate of burglaries in the town.

Three incidents have been reported to police in recent weeks.

On August 27, between 8.30am and 6.30pm, a property in Station Road was broken into and jewellery and cash was taken. This is Incident 400 - August 27th

Incident 483 of September 12th refers to a burglary at another property in Station Road. Nothing is believed to have been taken during this burglary.

Then in Elm Crescent, just off Station Road, was targeted in the third burglary. A search had been carried out within the property but it is not believed anything was taken. This is Incident 148 – 13/09/2019

Detective constable Andrew Beard said: “It is important that people are alert and aware of what is going on in their street.

“As well as keeping an eye on your own home. Look out for your neighbours’ properties as well, and contact the police if you see anyone who is acting suspiciously.

“Residents should look out for people on cycles, or in vehicles which you do not recognise.”

To report a crime or any suspicious activity please contact police on 101.