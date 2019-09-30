Warning after rise in scam emails and calls

Police are warning residents to be extra vigilant after a rise in scam emails and calls.

Spilsby PCSO Teresa Key: "Please be aware there are still a lot of people getting caught out from scam emails and calls.

"If you receive any emails claiming you have a refund from your Gas Company or any service provider, be mindful it is more than likely a scam, the scammers are using the company’s logos so the emails look authentic.

"If you receive such an email claiming to be from your service provider, please DO NOT click on the link or call the telephone number provided.

Y"ou should have the correct telephone/contact details for your service provider, on any official documents you have received from them in the past, so use this to contact them and check.

"Also please note, the police will NEVER call you and suggest you help them by withdrawing money from your account, this will most definitely be a scam and you should call 101 right away with as much information you have noted.

"Please DO NOT give out your bank details to anyone requesting them over the phone or by email.

"Please keep your details safe and do not give them out to anyone."

There is helpful information on the police website, Police.uk. Click on Find Your Neighbourhood, to find out what is happening in your area.