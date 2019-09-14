Warning after burglaries at farms and outbuildings around Partney

Police have issued a warning after a spate of burglaries in the Partney area.

In particular thieves have been targeting farms and outbuildings in rural locations across the Wolds.

PCSO Martin Pearson said in a police Alert: "The unknown offenders are breaking into and searching the properties.

"We have had historically in these areas power tools and quad bikes stolen.

"Please make sure as much as possible that outbuildings and sheds are secure."

Anyoe wishing to report a crime who has any information for police should call 101.