Volunteers with speed guns strike back at speeding motorists in Spilsby

Twenty-five drivers were caught speeding in Spilsby in one hour when community Speedwatch volunteers took to the streets to test out their new equipment.

Spilsby Town Council joined the Lincolnshire’s Community Speedwatch scheme after receiving numerous complaints about speeding motorists.

“There were so many of them when reported it to the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership they said the best thing we could do is join the scheme,” said Spilsby Mayor Coun Terry Taylor.

Lincolnshire’s Community Speedwatch has been running in the county since 2014 with over 200 parishes in Lincolnshire taking part to date.

The scheme has enabled local communities to tackle their own speeding issues using highly visible notices and speed guns.

Parish councils are responsible for purchasing their own devices and notices; and rotating them around approved locations within their parish.

Members of Spilsby Town Council have been undergoing training and last week went out to test out the equipment.

Roads deemed ‘safe’ to undertake the operation include Hundleby Road, Ashby Road, Halton Road and Boston Road. The guidelines for speeding are speed limit, add 10 per cent plus two.

“We were shocked by the results,” said Coun Taylor. “In one hour we checked 67 vehicles in a 30mph zone and 25 of them were over the speed limit . I thought it would be a lot lower.”

The Speedwatch team will be making regular impromptu checks along the roads where there is concern about speeding. After an initial letter, motorists caught speeding more than once will receive a final warning and a visit from police.

Coun Taylor said: “Speeding has been the most complained about issue from residents for some time now. This is one way we can try and change this behaviour.”