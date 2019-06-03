Vandals strike at Fairy Dell in Skegness

One of the most popular free attractions in Skegness has been targeted by vandals.

Coun Steven Emsen came across graffiti on the Fairy Dell sign when he was walking out with his children on Saturday.

The Fairy Dell in Skegness will remain open while repairs are made to a gate and graffiti is removed from a sign. ANL-190306-163420001

He posted on Facebook: “It was nice to see a lot of people using it but vandals had broken the gate ram, so we had to walk round to the other side and found the sign had been defaced.”

The Standard spoke to East Lindsey District Council to check the extent of the damage and if the attraction would remain open while repairs were made.

Building Surveyor for East Lindsey District Council, Scott Ashdown, said; “Unfortunately someone has committed a mindless act of vandalism at the Fairy Dell paddling pool, Skegness, by damaging the gate and spraying graffiti on the information board.

“The pool will remain open and our contractors will carry out remedial works this week.

“The Police and our Anti-Social Behaviour Officer are working to identify the people who have committed this offence and will deal with them appropriately.”