A white van that failed to stop following an incident in Gainsborough was found abandoned in Skegness.

The incident took place on the A631 in Gainsborough at 10.58pm yesterday.

Officers located the van near the North Shore Hotel at around 12.30am and carried out a search of the area.

No arrests have been made and investigations continue.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident .452 of September 10th