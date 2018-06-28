Valuable and distinctive motorbikes stolen from property in Croft

Three off-road motorbikes were stolen from a property on Croft Bank, Croft, Skegness, overnight between 14 and 15 June.

Detectives are asking for anyone who has any information and hasn’t already spoken to police, to get in touch.

Have you seen this motorbike?

OIC DC David Dixon is also asking for anyone who has seen the following vehicles, to get in touch:

A KTM 125 SX 2007 – black with black and white stickers containing the words TILLIT and EVENTS 22, with racing number 107 on the sides and the front, black and orange griper seat, renthal gold twin wall handlebars, lanyard fitted to the right-hand side handlebar, and a black and orange rear brake pedal.

A Funbike M2R 90R Bambino – with a red frame and silver swinging arm, black number 11 to front and both sides, and damage to the rear inner mudguard.

A KTM 65 SX 2014 – with a graphite grey frame, orange body work, black number 23 to front and both sides, biker.co.uk on the front mudguard, and lanyard to right hand side handlebar.

Have you seen this motorbike?

If you believe you have seen these vehicles, or know where these vehicles are, please contact officers by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with reference (incident 178 of 15 June) in the subject box.

Alternatively call 101 quoting incident 178 of 15 June.