Urgent appeal to find missing teenage girl last seen in Skegness McDonald's

An urgent appeal has been made to find a missing teenage girl from Skegness.

Police are appealing for assistance in locating 17-year-old Melissa Dwyer.

Melissa was last seen at McDonald's in Grand Parade, Skegness at 2.20pm on Saturday March 9.

Melissa was wearing black jeans, a black crop top and a green puffer coat with a fluffy hood.

Melissa could be within the county or the Rotherham / Dewsbury areas.

Police are concerned for Melissa’s safety. If anyone is aware of Melissa’s whereabouts or has seen her, please contact Lincolnshire police on 101, referring to incident 259 of 9/3/19