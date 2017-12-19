Uncertainty over Lincolnshire Police funding remains after Government fail to increase central grant

Uncertainty over the future funding of Lincolnshire Police continues today after the Government announced it would not be increasing the central grant.

Nick Hurd, Minister of State at the Home Office, did agree that local council tax for policing could be increased by around 5.8 per cent.

That equates to between 65p and £2 a month depending on the council tax band of the property.

That could raise up to £3.3million in the county – with current budget predictions estimating a budget shortfall of £6m.

The minister also announced that any proposed review of the funding formula will be delayed until after the 2019/20 financial year.

Lincolnshire PCC Marc Jones said he would not be making a decision on council tax until he has consulted residents.

“I am disappointed that we still do not have a long-term solution for future funding and will continue the battle to get one,” he said.

“The latest announcement gives us an opportunity to raise extra money from Council Tax but even that will only plug a gap in the short term.

“And I am determined not to make a decision until I have consulted the people of the county. We have some tough choices to make because without extra funding from somewhere we will be forced to make cuts.

“But at the same time I believe passionately that I am here to be the voice of the people and I want to hear what they have to say.”

“I want to thank our local MPs for standing with me in the fight to solve the long-term funding issues the county faces, but it appears that fight continues.”

Mr Jones recently launched a comprehensive survey – including questions on spending and council tax – which has already received nearly 3,000 replies from across the county.

The survey will still be open in the days running up to Christmas. To take part in the survey go to https://www.research.net/r/PCCLincs or call 01522 581420.