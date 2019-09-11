Three people face court this week over mustard gas near Woodhall Spa

Three people - including a man from Woodhall Spa - are due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court tomorrow (September 12) following an investigation into mustard gas found at Roughton Woods almost two years ago.

The court case follows Lincolnshire Police’s investigation - named ‘Operation Saddleback’ - into reports of mustard gas canisters being located at Roughton Woods, near Woodhall Spa in October 2017. The prosecutions are brought jointly by the Crown Prosecution Service and the Environment Agency.

• Martyn Tasker, 40, of Longdales Road, Lincoln, has been charged with the following offences:

1) Possession of chemical weapon, contrary to Section 2 of the Chemical Weapons Act 1996. Particulars of offence: Between the 27th day of September 2017 and the 1st day of October 2017, had in your possession a chemical weapon, namely, canisters of liquid sulphur mustard (commonly known as mustard gas).

2) Causing a water discharge activity, contrary to Regulations 12(1) and 38(1)(a) of the Environment Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016. Particulars of offence: On the 30th day of September at Stixwould Lake, Woodhall Spa in the county of Lincolnshire, caused a discharge or entry into inland freshwaters of poisonous, noxious or polluting matter and / or waste matter, namely canisters of liquid sulphur mustard (commonly known as mustard gas) otherwise than as authorised by an environmental permit.

• Michaela Tasker, 31, of Longdales Road, Lincoln has been charged with the following offences:

1) Possession of chemical weapon, contrary to Section 2 of the Chemical Weapons Act 1996. Particulars of offence: Between the 27th day of September 2017 and the 1st day of October 2017, had in your possession a chemical weapon, namely, canisters of liquid sulphur mustard (commonly known as mustard gas).

2) Causing a water discharge activity, contrary to Regulations 12(1) and 38(1)(a) of the Environment Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016. Particulars of offence: On the 30th day of September at Stixwould Lake, Woodhall Spa in the county of Lincolnshire, caused a discharge or entry into inland freshwaters of poisonous, noxious or polluting matter and / or waste matter, namely canisters of liquid sulphur mustard (commonly known as mustard gas) otherwise than as authorised by an environmental permit.

• Stuart Holmes, 50, of Witham Road, Woodhall Spa, is charged with the following offences:

1) Possession of chemical weapon, contrary to Section 2 of the Chemical Weapons Act 1996. Particulars of offence: Between the 27th day of September 2017 and the 1st day of October 2017, had in your possession a chemical weapon, namely, canisters of liquid sulphur mustard (commonly known as mustard gas).

2) Causing a water discharge activity, contrary to Regulations 12(1) and 38(1)(a) of the Environment Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016. Particulars of offence: On the 30th day of September at Stixwould Lake, Woodhall Spa in the county of Lincolnshire, caused a discharge or entry into inland freshwaters of poisonous, noxious or polluting matter and / or waste matter, namely canisters of liquid sulphur mustard (commonly known as mustard gas) otherwise than as authorised by an environmental permit.

3) Depositing controlled waste in a manner likely to cause pollution of the environment or harm to human health, contrary to section 33(1)(c) and (6) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990. Particulars of offence: between the 28th day of September 2017 and the 1st day of October 2017, kept and/or deposited controlled waste, namely a quantity of liquid containing sulphur mustard (commonly known as mustard gas) in a manner likely to cause pollution of the environment or harm to human health, otherwise than in accordance with an environmental permit.

4) Depositing controlled waste, contrary to section 33(1)(a) and (6) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990. Particulars of offence: on the 30th day of September 2017, deposited controlled waste, namely a quantity of liquid containing sulfur mustard (commonly known as mustard gas) in or on land at Roughton Woods, Woodhall Spa in the county of Lincolnshire, otherwise than in accordance with an environmental permit.