Three people arrested on suspicion of murder after woman killed in Ingoldmells released without charge

Two people who were arrested on suspicion of the murder of Caroline Fisher in Ingoldmells have been released on police bail.

The 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man were bailed in the early hours of this morning, Monday July 23. A further 29-year-old woman has been released with no further action.

Ms Fisher, 52, from Eastwood in Nottinghamshire, died in the early hours of Saturday morning following an incident in Buzz Bar on Sea Lane, Ingoldmells, on Friday night (July 20).

The investigation into her death is continuing.

DCI Hayley Williams, from EMSOU Major Crime, said: “We’re carrying out a number of lines of enquiry in relation to this lady’s death and I’d really like to hear from anyone who was in the bar around 11.30pm and may have seen a fight take place either inside or outside of Buzz Bar last night. We’ve spoken to a number of witnesses and even if you didn’t directly see anything you may have some information that could help us.

“I’m also keen to track down any dashcam footage that motorists might have that was captured in the area. If you have any please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.