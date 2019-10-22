Three in custody following aggravated burglary in Skegness

Three men are in custody following an aggravated burglary in Skegness.

Police received a call around 8.15pm last night (Monday), reporting that three men wearing balaclavas had forced their way into a flat on South Parade.

During the burglary, two safes were stolen and other property damaged. No-one was seriously injured.

Three men, aged 16,17 and 22 years, have been arrested and remain in custody.

Investigations are continuing and police are appealing for any witnesses or information that could help enquiries.

Anyone with information can email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the reference 377 of 21 in the subject box. Alternatively call the non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference number, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.