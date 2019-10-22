Three charged with aggravated burglary in Skegness

Three men have been charged following an incident of aggravated burglary in Skegness.

They are Thomas Gaskin, 22, of Buchanan Road, Hemswell Cliff, Gainsborough, and two men aged, 16 and 17 years,

The charges relate to an aggravated burglary at a flat on South Parade, Skegness, on Monday, October 21.

Police received a call around 8.15pm with a report that three men wearing balaclavas had forced their way into the flat.

During the burglary, two safes were stolen and other property damaged. No-one was seriously injured.

Bail has been refused and they will appear at Lincoln District Magistrates Court today (Wednesday).

Anyone with information can email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the reference 377 of 21 in the subject box. Alternatively call the non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference number, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.