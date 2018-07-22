Three arrested for murder of woman outside Ingoldmells bar

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Ingoldmells.

Two women, aged 29 and 30, and one 31-year-old man, all from South Yorkshire, were detained by officers in Skegness on Saturday July 21. They are all currently in police custody for questioning.

The investigation relates to the death of a woman in Ingoldmells.

Police were called at 11.25pm last night (Friday July 20) to an altercation outside Buzz Bar, Sea Lane, where a woman was reported to have been injured.

A 52-year-old woman from Nottinghamshire received first aid treatment at the scene and was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Her next of kin have been informed but police are not yet in a position to be able to name her.

An enquiry into the circumstances of her death is continuing today and officers are still keen to hear from any witnesses, or anyone with any information, who may not already have been in touch.

DCI Hayley Williams, from EMSOU Major Crime, said: “We’re carrying out a number of lines of enquiry in relation to this lady’s death and I’d really like to hear from anyone who was in the bar around 11.30pm and may have seen a fight take place either inside or outside of Buzz Bar last night. We’ve spoken to a number of witnesses and even if you didn’t directly see anything you may have some information that could help us.

“I’m also keen to track down any dashcam footage that motorists might have that was captured in the area. If you have any please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk