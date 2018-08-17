Three arrested after gang of men assault and rob person in Skegness street

A gang of men assaulted a member of the public before stealing their phone and two wallets.

Officers were called to a report of a robbery on Rutland Road, Skegness, late last night, Thursday August 16.

It was reported that the victim had been assaulted, before their phone and two wallets were stolen by a group of men.

This was reported at 11:15pm, and officers are appealing to anyone who saw anything, including the whereabouts of a group of men around that area at that time.

A 25-year-old and 18-year-old man were arrested near the scene. A 13-year-old was also arrested near the scene.

If you believe you can help, please call 101 quoting reference 18000 390 214.

Alternatively email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference 18000 390 214 in the subject box.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org