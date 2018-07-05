Thieves escape from Burgh Le Marsh with distinctive Land Rover

Police have issued an appeal after a distinctive-looking Land Rover Defender 90 was stolen from a property in Burgh Le Marsh.

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle, which was stolen sometime overnight on Monday July 2 or early on Tuesday July 3.

The vehicle is dark grey and very distinctive and could be very noticeable if parked in an unusual place, police say.

Anyone who has spotted the Land Rover or has any information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact the police.

They are asked to send an email to force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk using the reference number 66 of 3 July in the subject box, call 101 quoting the reference of call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org