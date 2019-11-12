Teenagers arrested in connection with Skegness burglary
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with a burglary in Skegness.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 3:33 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 3:34 pm
The boys, aged 16, have been released on police bail while an investigation into what was taken from the property at The Horn on Beacon Park takes place.
Police say the incident was reported yesterday (Monday) at 6.41pm.
Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 347 of 11 November.