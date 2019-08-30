Teenage drink driver from Burgh le Marsh is banned

A Burgh le Marsh teenager has been banned from driving for a year after she admitted failing to provide a breath test after she was stopped by police in Skegness.

Grace Vernon, 18, of West End, was said to have been stopped in Beresford Avenue in the early hours of July 18 after police were passed information that she had been drinking.

Although she provided a positive breath test at the roadside, she failed to provide the necessary sample at the police station, said prosecutor Jim Clare at Boston Magistrates Court.

Beris Brickles, in mitigation, said she had never been in trouble with the police or courts before.

He said she had been out with friends and they had planned to go home by taxi but her car had been left on a car park and would have incurred a parking fine if she had left it, so she decided to drive home.

Mr Brickles said Vernon found it difficult to blow the amount of breath necessary into the machine through a combination of alcohol, her very slight build and being concerned.

Vernon was fined £80 and ordered to pay £117 in costs and charges.

She was banned from driving for a year but was offered the drink drivers' rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by three months.