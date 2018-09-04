‘Superheroes’ embark on sponsored walk for Lincolnshire Rape Crisis charity

Fourteen ‘superheroes’ and one ‘super dog’ have walked from Skegness to Ingoldmells and back to raise cash for Lincolnshire Rape Crisis charity.

The group, which included Superman, Spiderman, Wonderwoman, Batman and She-Ra, took to the promenades, pathways and pavements between the two resorts on Bank Holiday Monday.

The group pictured at North Shore Golf Course. Images supplied.

Their mission was to raise awareness and money for the charity, which supports those who have been affected by sexual violence.

Starting at the Gaf Gym, in Skegness, the group walked to Havana’s pub in Ingoldmells and then back to Skegness, where a series of fun fundraising activities was held at The Highwayman Inn.

“It was so good to see people supporting us on the day and filling the collection buckets,” said Simon Claxton, landlord of the Highwayman, who was dressed as Spiderman for the walk.

“We had people stop us to take photos, with children wanting a picture with their favourite superhero. We also had an ambulance and fire engine give us a toot as they passed - and even some local police who stopped to give us a wave.

Nick Preston and friends receive a generous donation from a member of the public.

“There was a good atmosphere along the way, but I think we all agreed it felt a much longer than we were expecting as it’s only a 10 minute drive between the two.”

The fundraiser was the brainchild of Andrew Brett from Gaf Gym, which runs boxing classes for children.

Simon said: “Lincolnshire Rape Crisis is a small charity but does such important work on a subject that can affect everybody.

“It’s important people recognise that men are also victims of rape, and this charity does a lot to help victims.”

The group pose for a photo along the route.

He added: “The issues supported by the charity seem to be becoming more apparent in today’s world - such as child grooming - so we thought it was a highly-worthy cause to support.”

A fun day back at the Highwayman helped to boost the funds raised - with Andrew Brett bravely taking to the stocks, along with other activities, such as an auction and raffle with prizes donated by local businesses.

Further donations towards the group’s effort can be made via the Highwayman pub or Gaff gym, in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Rape Crisis supports women, girls, men and boys in Lincolnshire who have been victims of, or affected by, sexual violence.

'Batman' Andrew Brett collects donations en-route.

This includes rape, sexual assault, sexual abuse, incest, sexual domestic violence, trafficking and sexual exploitation, female genital mutilation, ritual abuse, forced marriage, crimes in the name of honour, sexual intimidation, coercion or harassment, whether physical or verbal.

Staff provides support and information for survivors through their helpline, email, one-to-one support sessions, group sessions, and counselling.

To contact Lincolnshire Rape Crisis support line, call 0800 334 5500 or email support@lincolnshirerapecrisis.org.uk.

Batman Andrew Brett pictured with his grandson Kye, four.

Super duo - Nigel Walker and Jo Fitzwilliams.

'Superman' Nigel, 'Catwoman' Isabel Coote and Rebel the 'superdog'.