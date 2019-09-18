Staff threatened with knife in robbery in Ingoldmells

A member of staff was threatened at knifepoint in a robbery in Ingoldmells.

The suspect asked for cash, but when the member of staff refused to hand it over he removed several bottles of Vodka from the shelf and left the shop.

The incident took place at Select Convenience Store in High Street, Ingoldmells, at approximately 8.55pm on Monday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to help with the investigation.

The male was of a medium build. He was wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up, black slim fit trousers with thick grey stripes down the sides of the legs and he had an English accent.

Anyone in the area around the time of this incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting the reference 463 of 16th September 2019. Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage either prior to, or after, this incident.

If you can help, you can also email control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the reference in the subject box;

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.