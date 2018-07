A Spilsby woman has been charged with a theft from a shop in Skegness and six other thefts following a police appeal.

Lucy Scarborough (41) of Queen Street, Spilsby, has been charged after several items were taken from the Home Bargains store at the Hildreds Shopping Centre in Skegness on June 5.

She has also been charged with six other thefts and an assault on a PCSO.

She is on bail until August 17 when she will appear before Boston Magistrates' Court.