Skegness woman fined after failing to turn up at court twice

A Skegness woman has been fined for theft in her absence after she failed to turn up in court at Boston for her trial hearing for a second time.

Kelly Ann Wright, 41, of Alexandra Road was convicted by magistrates, even though she wasn't there, of stealing household goods worth £88 from the Spar shop in Drummond Road on May 20.

Wright, who was said to have 30 previous offences, was fined £180 and ordered to pay £88 in compensation to the store and £115 in costs and charges.

Kelly Ann Wright, 41, of Alexandra Road was convicted by magistrates, even though she wasn't there, of stealing household goods worth £88 from the Spar shop in Drummond Road on May 20.

Wright, who was said to have 30 previous offences, was fined £180 and ordered to pay £88 in compensation to the store and £115 in costs and charges.