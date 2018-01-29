Skegness woman charged with theft

A Skegness woman has been charged with theft from a shop in the town.

Kelly Richardson, 38, of Castleton Boulevard, Skegness, has been charged and will appear at Boston Magistrates' Court on February 21.

It follows police appeal in which three thefts were highlighted.

On December 20, a selection of CDs were taken from the Spar store on Burgh Road, Skegness.

On January 2, a selection of dental products was taken from the Boots store on Lumley Road, Skegness.

On January 3, alcohol was taken from the B&M store on Burgh Road, Skegness.