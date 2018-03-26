Skegness woman charged after man suffers serious head injuries in assault

Police have charged a 31-year-old Skegness woman with causing grievous bodily harm.

Lauren Cooper was charged today, Monday March 26, following an incident on Lyndhurst Avenue, Skegness at around 12:15pm on Sunday.

This was an assault that led to a man receiving hospital treatment for serious injuries to his head.

If you saw this assault please contact police by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk- with incident 164 of 25 March in the subject box.

Alternatively call 101, quoting reference 164 of 25 March