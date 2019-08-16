Skegness shoplifter was an alcoholic

A court has heard that a Skegness man with a long history of shoplifting offences, had 'suffered from chronic alcoholism for a number of years'.

Boston Magistrates heard that Desmond Scott, 55, of Firbeck Avenue went into the Original Factory Shop in Horncastle on November 14 and stole two vacuum cleaners worth £158, which he lifted over the store's sensors to avoid setting off the alarms.

Prosecutor Jim Clare then told the magistrates that Scott stole meat worth £150 on two occasions from Sainsbury's supermarket in Spilsby, on December 3 and 8, and then on April 19, he stole socks worth £150 from Peacocks store in Skegness.

Scott, who admitted the offences, was said to have a 'large number of previous convictions' and had last been fined in February this year.

Mitigating, Beris Brickles said they had been 'unsophisticated offences' and he had 'simply walked into the stores and taken the items'.He said Scott had suffered from chronic alcoholism for a number of years and that, because of that, his partner had asked him to leave last November, which he did and had since led a 'nomadic lifestyle'.

Mr Brickles said Scott had been to see Addaction and was now back in contact with his former partner.

The magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation and an alcohol treatment order for six months.

He was also ordered to pay £458 in compensation and £85 in court costs.