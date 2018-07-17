Skegness man has his jaw broken in horrific attack from behind

A man has been assaulted in Skegness causing a serious injury, police have appealed for information.

At 4.16am on Saturday, July 14, a man was walking with his girlfriend along Grand Parade, in the direction of the North Parade Hotel.

Offenders attacked him from behind and he was punched once, leaving him with a broken jaw.

If you witnessed the incident, there are several ways to get in touch with police.

Call 101, quoting the reference 18000331345;

Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk – please remember to put the reference (18000331345) in the subject box;

Call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at crimestoppers-uk.org